Total coronavirus cases in the state “have been on a downward trend for weeks, even with the opening of the economy and social justice gatherings,” said Donald Yealy M.D., UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, in a UPMC press conference today.

The health system reports the lowest hosptialization they’ve seen related to COVID-19 cases since early April. The focus now, said Dr. Yealy, is on the severity of the illness in patients who do have it, properly allocating Remdesivir, a treatment known to help improve patients with COVID-19, and preparing for the possibility of a fall resurgence.

“Our communities did a great job with commonsense techniques for slowing the spread,” said Dr. Yealy. He pointed to regular handwashing, social distance practices, staying home when people feel sick, and wearing masks. Not only wearing masks, but wearing them correctly. “If I can see your nose or your mouth, you aren’t wearing it right,” he said.

Also the recent humidity and rules limiting indoor settings so that crowds don’t gather indoors may be factors in helping to slow the spread, said Dr. Yealy.

“The number of people dying from COVID-19 is dropping,” Dr. Yealy said. “That’s why we watch hospitalization rates,” which are more telling than the overall total of infections. Younger people seem to be recovering more quickly from the virus, while the elderly and people with underlying health issues continue to be the most vulnerable population.

Dr. Yealy reported 14 patients on ventilators currently with COVID-19 throughout the UPMC system. “That’s a fourfold decrease from the peak in April.”

UPMC has reportedly performed more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests, with 15,000 in asymptomatic people scheduled to receive a procedure at a UPMC facility.

What’s most alarming at this time, Dr. Yealy said, is the CDC report showing a sharp decline in emergency department visits for serious conditions such as heart attack and stroke.

“It’s implausible to think so many people are not having those medical emergencies,” Dr. Yealy said. The recent data shows that people are still not seeking treatment because of fears of COVID-19, when in reality, delaying care for other serious health problems is more dangerous than the threat of the coronavirus.

The positive trends related to COVID-19 do not mean, however, that UPMC is letting their guard down.

“We are diligently preparing for whatever might come,” said Tami Minnier, chief quality officer at UPMC. Diligent planning includes growing their supply of PPE to ensure they have a continuous supply for at least three months. UPMC is also increasing their specimen collection capabilities, including a mobile unit for those who can’t travel.

A robust 3D printing program has allowed them to increase nasal swab production and make replacement parts for ventilators, and they continue to invest in telemedicine capabilities.

The health system is also implementing an accelerated distribution of the flu vaccine to all staff in advance of the typical distribution of flu vaccine schedule.

“Come October, we will see the return of cold and flu symptoms.They won’t always be covid,” Minier said. But when patients present with symptoms, health professionals will conduct the appropriate evaluation, and if they have the potential for COVID-19, they’ll be tested just as they are now. “We know that [COVID-19] anxiety in the community will continue to be at a constant level, and we’re ready,” she said.

‘Absolute right thing to do’

Whether or not people should wear masks seems to be a point of confusion for Pennsylvania residents. The Secretary of Health’s guidance to wear masks when indoors in public places remains in effect, and UPMC officials support that measure.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission of the coronavirus.

According to an FDA-issued Q & A, “the purpose of wearing cloth face coverings in public is to slow the spread of the virus, and to help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

“I am urging people to continue with physical distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing, said Minnier. “It’s the absolute right thing to do.”