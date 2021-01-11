Lycoming/Tioga County, Pa. – To support the state’s vaccination efforts, UPMC in the Susquehanna region is now offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for community EMS providers. To date, the clinics have provided the initial vaccine to over 350 providers and have been held in Williamsport, Hughesville, Wellsboro, McElhattan, and Coudersport.

The clinics are ongoing and coordinated through UPMC’s prehospital services teams and Susquehanna Regional EMS.

UPMC anticipates that all front line staff who wish to receive the vaccine will have it by the end of January.