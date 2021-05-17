Williamsport, Pa. - As of May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.

UPMC welcomes this update and is accepting appointments for this age group at its existing COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“Pfizer’s clinical trial of more than 2,000 adolescents found that the vaccine was 100% effective in protecting children from COVID-19,” said Heather Stafford, clinical director of Infection Prevention and Control for UPMC in the North Central Pa. region.

“The studies that have been conducted show that the vaccine is extremely safe for this population," Stafford continued.

Vaccine side effects may still occur, but they have mirrored those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older. They could include fever, chills, injection-site soreness, and other flu-like symptoms.

To schedule an appointment for someone under the age of 18, call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

A parent or legal guardian will need to accompany the minor to their vaccine appointment and sign a consent form to be vaccinated.