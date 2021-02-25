Williamsport, Pa. – Snowfall didn't manage to stop UPMC's mobile integrated health team on Monday as they traveled to Williamsport Elderly Housing on Edwin Street. The crew teamed up with the facility's administrators to host an in-house vaccination clinic for residents, who qualify for the 1a vaccination group. During the clinic, 42 residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve been a patient of a UPMC doctor for over 30 years and I’m very happy they’re doing so much in the community,” said Jackie Singer, resident, Williamsport Elderly Housing. “It’s nice that they could come to us with the vaccines, even with all the snow. The team was wonderful, and I didn’t feel a thing. I’m happy to now have my first shot.”

UPMC team members were sure to explain the whole process, answer any questions, and take the time to interact one-on-one with residents.

“It’s terrific that they took the time for us and brought the vaccines here,” said David Martin, resident, Williamsport Elderly Housing. “I’m very grateful for this.”