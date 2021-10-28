upmc 50000 vaccinations

UPMC staff recently celebrated administering the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccination at community clinics.

 UPMC in northcentral Pa.

Williamsport -- UPMC commemorated the milestone of 50,000 administrations of COVID-19 vaccines in the northcentral Pa. region this week. Leaders celebrated and acknowledged this achievement by hosting a breakfast for UPMC COVID-19 clinic staff and presented employees with special vaccine challenge coins recognizing them for their service to the community.

“Reaching this vaccination milestone is definitely a reason to celebrate, both as a system and as a community,” says Heather Stafford, clinical director of Infection Prevention and Control, UPMC in northcentral Pa.

“We wouldn’t be here without our staff who volunteered their time to make the clinics a success. Our communities are safer thanks to their efforts, and it’s been such a rewarding experience as I see our teams instilling confidence in the process by being on the frontlines and delivering these life-saving vaccines.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit UPMC.com/Coronavirus.


