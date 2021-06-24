Williamsport, Pa. - UPMC will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Loyalsock Township High School, 1801 Loyalsock Drive on Friday, June 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. No appointments are necessary.

UPMC will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for community members 12-years-old and up and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for community members age 18 and up.

For those who choose the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be scheduled for Monday, July 19 at Loyalsock Township High School from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. No matter which vaccine you choose, you must remain in your car for 15 minutes at the clinic for observation.

“With summer in full swing, this is a great opportunity for parents and their older children to get a COVID-19 vaccination,” said Heather Stafford, clinical director of Infection Prevention and Control.

“The COVID-19 vaccine remains our best protection against the virus and the variants we’re seeing across the country. Keep your family safe and healthy for your summer travels and as we approach the new school year," Stafford added.

For more information on UPMC’s community vaccination clinics or to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination.