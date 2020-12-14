Pittsburgh, Pa. -- In a historic moment that many hope will mark the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, UPMC today vaccinated several front-line health care workers—including nurses, a doctor, a transporter, and others—with the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. It is anticipated that UPMC will be able to provide a vaccine to all its front-line health care workers who wish to receive it by the end of January.

“I’m very honored that UPMC had me do this, and I will continue to do proper things as far as masking, social distancing, and washing my hands,” said Charmaine Pykosh, an advanced nurse practitioner who has worked at UPMC for over 30 years. Pykosh was the first UPMC employee to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, an emergency department physician, addressed possible apprehension within the Black community to receive this vaccine. “I want to say to my community, ‘It’s the thing to do. It’s okay,'” she said.

In accordance with state and federal distribution guidelines for prioritizing who receives these still-limited vaccines, UPMC began vaccinating its health care workers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer product and CDC issued updated guidelines.

“These employees are my personal heroes,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC Chief Quality Officer, who administered the vaccines. “They have worked tirelessly on the frontline, taking care of our communities, and we will all stand in honor of the sacrifices they have made as we go forward.”

Minnier noted this event took place just a few miles from the historic site where the polio vaccine was developed over 65 years ago. On April 12 of 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk took some of these same steps with that vaccine. “We all know the benefit that humanity has seen from that,” Minnier added.

UPMC hospitals and long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland are awaiting thousands of doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

UPMC in the Susquehanna region has not yet received a shipment of the vaccine, but expects to be alerted by the state Dept. of Health at any time.

"Each shipment includes 975 doses," said UPMC spokesperson Tyler Wagner. Because the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures below 70 degrees Celcius, the vaccine is shipped in dry ice that can be stored unopened for up to 10 days. However, Wagner said the vaccine won't linger in storage, but will be used quickly.

UPMC employs between 5,500 - 6,000 people and, like in Pittsburgh, will begin vaccinating front-line workers in high-exposure situations. It's important, noted Wagner, that not all of one department are vaccinated at once, to stagger employee downtime should someone need a day or two after receiving the vaccine to recover.

Typical side effects include pain at the injection site, a slight fever, or fatigue.

The vaccination program for UPMC’s health care workers is voluntary. While the general public will not be able to receive vaccinations in this initial phase, the shots will be made available to the communities UPMC serves as soon as possible.