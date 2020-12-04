Williamsport, Pa. – Effective Monday, Dec. 7, UPMC will expand its service hours at the COVID-19 outpatient collection site located at 609 Brandon Ave., Williamsport. Testing will be available to patients with a physician referral Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We’re seeing an increase in community spread of COVID-19 across the region and we’re ramping up our testing capabilities to address it,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “The outpatient collection site allows us to be stewards of our resources and reduces the demands on providers in our hospitals. Individuals not needing hospital-level care, under the direction of their provider, can have their sample collected, safely and efficiently, and return home for self-care until they receive their results.”

The collection site offers testing by physician referral and with an appointment only. No walk-in testing is available. UPMC providers will work with patients who meet testing requirements to identify the most appropriate testing site and referrals as needed.

For the latest COVID-19 updates from UPMC, visit UPMC.com/Coronavirus.