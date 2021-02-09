Williamsport, Pa. -- In a very targeted vaccine rollout to community members, UPMC is proactively reaching out to individuals 85 and older to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The health system reports administering 100,000 vaccines system-wide to healthcare and non-UPMC healthcare workers throughout the state during the 1A phase of the vaccine rollout. In the Susquehanna region, UPMC reports vaccinating about 58% of healthcare workers.

Supply is a continuous struggle, according to UPMC. The vaccine deliveries are not pre-scheduled, nor are the amounts per shipment given ahead of time, so at times they may receive a few thousand vials. Other times, especially in the northern tier, they may receive smaller deliveries, just a few hundred, according to UPMC.

Last week, UPMC launched a pilot community vaccination program In Erie County, starting with individuals who are 90 plus. Reaching and vaccinating that group went rather quickly, so they lowered the age to 85.

Since the launch, more than 600 senior citizens have received the vaccine, and 1,000 are scheduled to receive the vaccine this week through their outreach, according to UPMC.

"UPMC’s method involves proactively contacting people who live in the zip codes in Lycoming, Clinton, Potter, and Tioga counties with the highest rates of COVID-19, which also are representative of our most under-resourced communities," said Tyler Wagner, public relations, UPMC. "Within those areas, we are inviting people at highest risk, initially prioritizing vaccine appointment by age because older age is the biggest predictor of death from COVID-19," said Wagner.

UPMC is calling people who meet these criteria, starting with those age 85 and older, working closely with this vulnerable population to ensure transportation and mobility accessibility.

"Ours is NOT a system that primarily serves tech-savvy consumers with the time to master multiple and often confusing web sites. UPMC’s approach guarantees that each person who makes an appointment with us will receive a vaccine as scheduled," said Wagner.

Doctors reinforce that although the vaccine is being administered in the community, practicing handwashing, social distancing, masking, and avoiding large groups continues to be the most effective way to contain the spread.

A patient hotline at 1-833-299-4359 is also available with a recorded message of the latest vaccine updates.