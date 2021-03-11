Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC’s mobile integrated health team recently partnered with North Central Sight Services, Inc., on Reach Road to host an in-house vaccination clinic for the organization’s clients and staff.

During the clinic, UPMC provided 65 first doses to NCSS clients and employees who are blind or visually impaired, as well as agency volunteers. These individuals are in the 1a group designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“While the pandemic has challenged us, we continued doing everything we can to ensure that those we serve, as well as our staff and volunteers, remain safe. By partnering with UPMC we’re now able to offer these individuals an additional level of safety – a vaccine,” said Tracy Haas-Ungard, programs and services director, North Central Sight Services. “Throughout the pandemic, our services team provided critical resources to clients who are blind or visually impaired, including groceries, banking, and transportation to medical appointments, plus our industry operations remained fully open to distribute over 20,000 essential orders to state and federal agencies, including the military. We were thrilled when UPMC offered us the chance to add an additional level of safety to our associates who have to utilize paratransit/shared ride and the bus system.”

Team members from UPMC and North Central Sight Services took time to explain the whole process and answer any questions before offering the vaccines.

“I was so happy to be able to receive the vaccine at my work,” said Joyce Gnoffo, industry associate, North Central Sight Services. “Being in my late sixties, as well as being visually impaired, I was so excited to get the shot for my health and to get one step closer to getting back to doing the things I love. I’ve really missed my friends and family.”