Lock Haven, Pa. - UPMC in North Central Pa. will partner with Lock Haven University, Clinton County and Keystone Central School District to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lock Haven University’s Student Recreation Center, 550 Railroad St., Lock Haven. Both clinics are free and open to the public.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to community members ages 12 and over.

The clinics will be held in conjunction with LHU’s orientation events held on the same days. All incoming students attending the events on June 25 or 28 who would like to receive a vaccine can do so. Second dose appointments for Pfizer will be scheduled for individuals prior to leaving the clinic.

Adults 18 and older will have their choice of which vaccine they would like to receive. Children ages 12-17 will only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for that age group.

“We all need to work together to continue making progress against the pandemic,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy.

“This unique collaboration highlights how community leaders and organizations can work together to ensure lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are readily accessible for anyone who wants one.”

“LHU is proud to partner with UPMC, Clinton County Commissioners and the public school system in a collective mission of keeping our campus community, area businesses and the entire local community safe, healthy and on track to getting back together doing the things we love,” said Dr. Beth McMahon, LHU COVID-19 response team coordinator.

“Our LHU family is looking forward to returning to face-to-face classes in the fall and partnering to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccinations is an important tool in ending this global pandemic and getting us back to normal.”

Registration is not required. Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine will need to wear a mask, bring their driver's license or state issued ID and be prepared to be monitored for 15 minutes after the administration of the vaccine. Community members will receive the vaccine while remaining in their vehicles. Students may choose to receive their vaccine while in their vehicles or inside the Student Recreation Center.

