Here is a look at updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) about summer recreation, camps and pools.

The original FAQs were announced on May 22 to cover summer camps and recreation. The new FAQs modify those and also add information about pools.

“As we learned more about the importance of mask-wearing and listened to questions from providers and parents, we updated the FAQs so everyone involved in these summer programs understands how they may operate,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

The guidance was updated to reflect the order of the Secretary of the Department of Health Requiring Universal Face Coverings. New sections appear in red text throughout the FAQs. There are also Universal Face Coverings Order FAQs that provide more information on the order.

Highlights of the revised Summer Recreation, Camps and Pools FAQs include: