Harrisburg, Pa. – All 693 nursing homes in Pennsylvania have completed testing all residents and staff for COVID-19 at least once, announced the PA Department of Health at a news conference on Tuesday.

Universal testing was in accordance with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s order issued June 8.

“This was an essential step to ensure that we further protect residents and staff within these vulnerable communities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Dr. Levine acknowledged the tall order--more than 84,000 residents plus all staff statewide.

“We are appreciative for their cooperation," she said. "Through our partnership with CVS Health and Eurofins we will continue to provide skilled nursing facilities with access to testing services at no cost.”

Universal testing allows the state to better understand the scope of how COVID-19 has impacted these vulnerable communities. The goal is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents and staff and manage their care or appropriately exclude staff from work, and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings.

By completing universal testing, facilities are one step closer to achieving all prerequisites for their implementation plan to allow safe visitation, communal dining, activities, and more based on the Department of Health’s Reopening Guidance for Nursing Homes.

In addition, the department has completed more than 98 percent of the infection control surveys CMS required to be completed by the end of July. The remaining surveys will be completed in the next few days.

Before reporting on COVID-19 updates and the universal testing program, Dr. Levine addressed the recent intolerance shown to her and all members of the LGBTQ community in a statement, asking Pennsylvanians to adopt a "spirit of acceptance and welcoming" and to "celebrate the wonderful diversity of our commonwealth." Read her comments here.