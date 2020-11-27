Lewisburg, Pa. – The Public Library for Union County will re-open Monday after an issue with the water access has been restored. In addition to this, the Union County Library System, consisting of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton will return to no-contact pick-up services beginning on Friday, November 27.

“We are saddened to limit our services once again but the safety of our patrons and staff is our utmost priority,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System Administrator. “With the recent stay-at-home advisory, local school closures and rising COVID-19 cases in the community it is important to take further steps to slow the infection rate.”

Using a library card, patrons can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using the “My Account” menu on UnionCountyLibraries.org. Loans within the Union County Library System will be accepted but not with other counties via Inter-Library Loans. After receiving phone or email confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.

All those entering the building are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. Individuals must wear a mask. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their vehicle. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.

Library customers are encouraged to visit UnionCountyLibraries.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.

All Union County Libraries will continue make and take craft programs as well as online programming, such as story times offered via the library's Facebook and YouTube pages. Computer use and copier services are suspended.

Please also note that items must be returned via the book drop. Staff cannot accept returns directly at this time.

For general questions, call the library or “Submit a Question” under the “Contact Us” tab at UnionCountyLibraries.org.

Assistance from Distance, remote technology support, is still being offered by Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. To make an appointment call Jeff at (570) 884-4370, Monday – Friday between the hours 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or email tech@publibuc.org.

Book donations will not be accepted at this time.

Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: Will re-open Monday. On reopening, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.

West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with the exception of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, please call your preferred library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.