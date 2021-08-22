Lewisburg, Pa. - Now that the new Delta variant is taking hold in communities, the Union County Library System has made a decision to further protect visitors to the libraries.

The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton is asking patrons to wear a mask inside of its libraries starting Mon., Aug. 23.

According to the library system, the measure is put into place because of CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19, and possibly spreading it to others.

Union County is at a level of substantial transmission and mask-wearing inside of public areas is recommended. Social distancing will continue to be encouraged.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our utmost priority,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System Administrator.

“With rising COVID-19 cases in the community it is important to take further steps to slow the infection rate," Greene said.

All other operations have remained the same. For more information, patrons are encouraged to call or visit the library.

Hours of operations:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: Mon., Tues., and Thurs., 9:30 am to 8:30 pm, Wed., and Fri. 9:30 am to 5:00 pm; Sat., 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and closed Sun.

West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri. and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sat., with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations. Closed Wed. and Sun.