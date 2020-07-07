Williamsport – As PA CareerLink® Lycoming County prepares to re-open, unemployment claimants are reminded that the Unemployment Compensation Courtesy Phone will not be available.

Additionally, all services will be available by appointment only. These steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of our customers and staff by following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations.

In the meantime, claimants can use the following methods to reach the Unemployment Compensation service centers. Please be patient as the call center staff are working through a record-breaking number of claims and helping as many people as possible each day with questions and claims issues.

For regular Unemployment Compensation (UC) questions:

Email uchelp@pa.gov. Please include your full name as it appears on your claim, last 4 digits of your social security number, email address, phone number, and a brief explanation of the problem.

Call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We recommend that you call on the lightest days of the week – Thursdays or Fridays.

LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions:

Email ucpua@pa.gov. Please include your full name as it appears on your claim, last 4 digits of your social security number, email address, phone number and a brief explanation of the problem.

Call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We understand that claimants have been experiencing difficulty reaching staff from Unemployment Compensation and not having a courtesy phone at the PA CareerLink® may be disappointing to claimants who have relied on the phones in the past. The purpose of this announcement is to eliminate additional frustration when a claimant drives to the PA CareerLink®, only to learn that the UC courtesy phone is not available,” said CPWDC Executive Director, Erica Mulberger.

When re-opening, the PA CareerLink® Lycoming County will offer onsite services by appointment only and will continue offering remote services. Services include career exploration, job search assistance, resume development, access to training funds for qualifying customers, GED test prep, and assistance for targeted jobseeker populations including veterans, young adults, in-school youth, persons with disabilities, re-entrants, and dislocated workers.