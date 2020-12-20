Harrisburg, Pa. – Republicans in the U.S. Senate reached a tentative agreement to discontinue CARES Act funds and lending facilities by Dec. 31.

"This agreement rescinds more than $429 billion in unused CARES Act funds; definitively ends the CARES Act lending facilities by December 31, 2020; stops these facilities from being restarted; and forbids them from being duplicated without congressional approval," Steve Kelly, communications director for U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said.

Kelly said the move would save taxpayers money and prevent political misuse of the program.

“This agreement will preserve Fed independence and prevent Democrats from hijacking these programs for political and social policy purposes," Kelly said.