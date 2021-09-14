MOST POPULAR
-
Montoursville State Police said they discovered four children locked inside a self-storage area in Loyalsock
-
52-year-old man charged after authorities said he sent messages and pictures to a 14-year-old
-
Williamsport drug arrest: Informant admits to buying crack more than 10 times from one dealer
-
Six-year-old girl dies on amusement park thrill ride
-
Mother accused of selling crack with her daughter pleads guilty in Lycoming County Court
-
Old-Fashioned Potato Soup
-
Shamokin man stopped a person driving his stolen truck before officers took him into custody
-
Woman accused of choking a juvenile; ‘beating’ an elderly woman with a cane
-
Man allegedly slams woman head off the ground, police witness him kick her face
-
‘A pattern of unethical behavior’: AG investigates Williamsport; Mayor, others speak out
Right Now
82°
Sunny
- Humidity: 61%
- Cloud Coverage:53%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:37 PM
Today
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.