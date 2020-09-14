Harrisburg, Pa. – Two new states have been dropped from Pennsylvania's travel quarantine list, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
California and Texas, which recently had large outbreaks of COVID-19, have now been removed from the list. Illinois was added to the list.
Travelers returning to Pennsylvania from states listed on the the DOH's website were asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days after their trip.
The states currently on the travel quarantine list are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
The 14-day quarantine for Pennsylvania travelers is voluntary and meant as a precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.