Harrisburg, Pa. – Two new states have been dropped from Pennsylvania's travel quarantine list, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.

California and Texas, which recently had large outbreaks of COVID-19, have now been removed from the list. Illinois was added to the list.

Travelers returning to Pennsylvania from states listed on the the DOH's website were asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days after their trip.

The states currently on the travel quarantine list are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

The 14-day quarantine for Pennsylvania travelers is voluntary and meant as a precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.