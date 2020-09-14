OpenRoad.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. – Two new states have been dropped from Pennsylvania's travel quarantine list, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website. 

California and Texas, which recently had large outbreaks of COVID-19, have now been removed from the list. Illinois was added to the list. 

Travelers returning to Pennsylvania from states listed on the the DOH's website were asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days after their trip.

The states currently on the travel quarantine list are:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee

The 14-day quarantine for Pennsylvania travelers is voluntary and meant as a precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.