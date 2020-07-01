Two state police troopers from the Milton barracks tested positive for COVID-19 after standing on the separation line of a tense protest in Watsontown, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite confirmed.

"When things got a little more heated and testy, they were on the separation line between the protesters and the non-protestors," Witherite said of the COVID-positive troopers. "They were hand-in-hand with the other police officers to separate the groups."

Approximately 27 first responders from four police departments will be tested for COVID-19 due to potential exposure from the June 28 protest, Witherite indicated.

"We’re all being tested," Witherite said. "Right now we’re coordinating testing for all the other departments."

Witherite said he was not yet tested but that testing would be done for first responders from all departments involved in the protest: state police at Milton, Milton Borough Police, Northumberland County Sheriffs Department, Union County Sheriffs Department, and his own unit, the Watsontown Police Department.

"We don’t want a possible infection or outbreak," Witherite said. "We have to work every day."

Several civilian workers from Watsontown Borough who assisted with traffic control at the protest also were potentially exposed.

Police are in the process of determining which hospitals will take care of testing for the first responders and when, according to Witherite.

"We were there just to protect everybody," Witherite said.

Approximately 200 people attended the protest.

Correction: A previous version of this story misquoted Troop F Public Information Officer Angela Bieber. The Milton PSP barracks has not yet reopened.