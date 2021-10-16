robin
Kayla M. Henderson

Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Tiadaghton Audubon Society, a bird-focused conservation organization based in Wellsboro, has announced that all of its indoor activities, including monthly meetings and special programs, will be suspended from October through December due to the rise in Tioga County's COVID-19 cases.

Members had held their first in-person meeting in 19 months on Wednesday, Sept. 15 of this year at 6 p.m. in the Old Music Room at the Wellsboro Area School District Administration Building at 227 Nichols Street in Wellsboro. The last one had been held in February of 2020.

The group will reevaluate the situation this December and make a decision about holding in-person meetings in the Old Music Room beginning in January 2022.

The local organization is planning to hold the Christmas Bird Counts in Tioga County with the registration deadline and bird count dates and times announced in December.

For more information, contact tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or Robin Minnick by phone at (570) 948-9052 or email attasmember@yahoo.com.


