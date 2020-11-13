Northumberland/Montour County, Pa. – As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, school districts across the state face difficult decisions as students and staff members test positive.

Three local school districts–Shamokin Area School District, Mount Carmel Area School District, and Danville Area School District–have each taken different approaches to mitigating possible spread of the virus and keeping students and staff safe.

Yesterday, Shamokin Area School District notified parents that two students and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and seven other students were quarantined. In response, the school said they would be increasing their "custodial labor hours" in order to "clean, sanitize, and disinfect" buildings.

Shamokin Area School District did not decide to switch to remote learning.

On Wednesday, Mount Carmel Area School District notified the community that two positive cases, a staff member and a student, had tested positive for COVID-19. The district decided to move all K-12 instruction on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 to remote learning, but plans to return to in person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.

Yesterday, Danville Area School District announced that all K-12 instruction would be switching to remote learning on Nov. 19 for the remainder of the school year. "After looking at the data from the surveys, PDE, and the Department of Health (DOH), the administrative team is making the difficult decision to move from an in-person model to virtual over the next week," said the District in their post.

The continued adjustments to learning style and school schedules presents a unique difficulty for parents trying to balance changing school schedules with their own personal and professional responsibilities.

Since decisions related to COVID-19 safety, learning styles, and sports are left up to individual school districts, it's likely that area schools will continue to have widely different responses to cases of COVID-19.

For now, there is no easy solution.