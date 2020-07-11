ANNVILLE, Pa. – The Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) President's Council met on Thursday to discuss athletics for the fall of 2020 and has made the following statement:

The MAC intends to pursue fall athletics competition, with each campus formulating plans for resocialization that will comply with local, state and NCAA guidelines. Competition will be limited to MAC institutional members beginning no earlier than September 18, 2020 and with the goal of reaching NCAA minimums in all sports.

The MAC will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and communities and therefore will continue to evaluate both internal and external factors and revisit this decision if necessary.

"It is paramount that each campus prioritizes the health of its entire campus community," said Megan Morrison, MAC Executive Director. "I am hopeful that with carefully crafted resocialization plans, athletics, as an integral piece in the co-curricular experience for so many student-athletes and campuses, may be able to happen this fall."