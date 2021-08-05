Williamsport, Pa. - Although the federal eviction moratorium ended on July 31, countless people are still feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are at increased risk of finding themselves without shelter.

In order to help those citizens within Lycoming County, STEP Inc., with the authorization of the Lycoming County Commissioners, is administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

ERAP provides financial assistance to eligible households to help pay rent and rental arrears; utilities and utility arrears; and other related housing expenses incurred due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19.

“This program provides a chance for tenants to put rental and utility problems behind them. We have expended over $2 million, but we know there are so many more people in Lycoming County who could benefit from ERAP,” said Melissa Magargle, STEP Service Navigation Program Manager.

“We hope that tenants can catch up and move forward toward stability," Magargle said.

Eligible renters must be obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

One or more members of the household must qualify for unemployment benefits, experienced income reduction, or prove another hardship directly or indirectly related to the pandemic

One or more household members can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

The household is at or below 80% of the area median income in Lycoming County ($36,350 for a single person with $4,150 added for each additional household member)

Eligible households can apply for arrearages, and prospective rentals and utility payments, up to three months at a time. Information must be resubmitted every three months and the applicant must participate in case management to remain eligible for additional assistance.

Approved applicants will have payments made directly to their landlord or utility provider(s). Eligible utilities include separately billed electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash removal, and energy costs including fuel oil and propane.

Copies of past-due bills are required.

Find more information or apply online.

For questions specific to the application process, ERAP staff can be reached at LycoRent@stepcorp.org or (570) 601-9505. General questions can also be directed to the main STEP number, (570) 326-0587.