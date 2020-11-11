Pittsburgh, Pa. – The bad COVID-19 news is evident: cases continue to rise. Double-digit increases are reported in counties across northcentral Pa., Today, there were 41 new confirmed cases reported in Lycoming county, 44 in Bradford, and 45 in Centre. Tioga and Northumberland each reported 26; Snyder has 23; and Columbia reported 12 new confirmed cases today.

Related reading: PA COVID-19 Update: November 11

Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, noted during a press conference on Wednesday that no one population is responsible for driving the infection. "While the virus can affect anyone, the elderly and those with preexisting conditions remain the most vulnerable," he said.

"As has been expected, with the changing weather the number of COVID-19 diagnoses have increased in the communities UPMC serves throughout Pennsylvania, as well as in western Maryland and New York," said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

The good news is that compared to the spring, patients are far less likely to require advanced care for COVID-19." Across the UPMC system, COVID-19 cases occupy about 5% of our hospital beds and this has not yet had a significant impact on hospital capacity," Dalal said.

Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer of the UPMC ICU Service Center and executive vice chair of critical care medicine reported that mortality, ICU admissions, and ventilation rates have dropped by 50%.

Sacrowitz attributed this drop to two specific reasons. First, overall improved therapies are helping patients get better faster, and using REMAP, UPMC’s adaptive clinical trials platform, has helped doctors identify better treatment plans per patient. REMAP clinical trials provide patients who participate with access to breakthroughs in real time.

The second reason for the 50% drop, according to Sackrowitz, is masking. "Even if a mask doesn't guarantee that you'll keep from getting COVID-19, it blocks particles so you'll likely get a lower dose." The virus in a lower dosage gives the body a more successful chance to mount a response.

Related Reading: CDC changes guidelines on mask wearing

As of Monday, Nov. 9, Dalal reported that the UPMC system in the U.S., "are treating 368 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19: 122 are in southwestern Pennsylvania; 34 are in northcentral Pennsylvania; 44 are in southcentral Pennsylvania; 63 are in northwestern Pennsylvania and New York; and 105 are in the Altoona region and Maryland."

Dalal noted the planning and preparation as factors in keeping UPMC facilities safe, and staff well-equipped and know how to properly care for patients with COVID-19.

"For the public, the advice may sound like a broken record. Remain vigilant, wear a mask, practice hand hygiene, and avoid large gatherings," said Yealy. "There is still no better way to protect oneself from contracting the virus."

With the recent announcement of Pfizer's vaccine breakthrough, Yealy said the news is "very exciting," but he tempers his enthusiasm with caution. "It's still early," he said. Tests still have to ensure its [the vaccine's] effectiveness, and then it'll [the vaccine] have to be manufactured in mass quantities."

In the meantime, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh researchers continue to study antibody treatments; specifically, the development of a drug called Ab8, produced from an antibody.

Ab8 is the smallest biological molecule to date that completely and specifically neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to University of Pittsburg scientists, which is the cause of COVID-19. Ab8 could be used as both a treatment of the virus, as well as a preventative measure.

Related reading: UPMC and University of Pitt scientists: Breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment

Even after a vaccine is tested, manufactured, and distributed, it won't be widely available immediately.

"We will follow guidance from the state on delivery," said Yealy, noting that it would have to get to the right people as quickly as possible, including front-line workers and those with compromised immune systems.

So once again, the public is reminded to mask, practice hand hygiene, and physical distancing, especially as we move through the holiday season. "Human contact offers the virus the biggest opportunity for spread," Yealy reminded.

"Large events and small events can spread COVID-19," he said, highlighting a substantially higher risk indoors versus outdoors. "Avoid congregation whenever possible, limit non-essential travel, and limit the size of family gatherings to the immediate family."