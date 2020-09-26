Selinsgrove, Pa. – Now that all students who have opted to return to campus are back, Susquehanna University is implementing a new random COVID-19 testing protocol that will test students each week.

Every week, 20% of students living in residential buildings that are not monitored by wastewater testing will be tested individually, including commuters, students participating in off-campus internships, and those who leave campus overnight. The randomly-selected students will receive an alert to visit a testing station on campus.

The university plans to begin random testing of faculty and staff soon, as well.

Beyond testing, any student traveling overnight is now required to register their travel, and students are asked to limit their travel to essential business.

Students are to refrain from entering residence halls where they do not live. Additionally, although limited visitors are permitted on campus during the day, overnight guests (SU students and non-SU students) are not permitted in residence halls for fall 2020.

Susquehanna continues to monitor wastewater outflows by testing 11 locations across campus. A positive result will trigger throat swab testing of those living within the residential area from which the positive wastewater test originated.

Susquehanna began the semester with 25% of its students in residence halls, then progressed to 50% before the remainder of students moved in. First-year and transfer students moved in as originally planned in mid-August, with seniors following two weeks later and juniors and additional seniors two weeks after that. All students were required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving to campus.

“We are tremendously grateful to our first-year students and seniors for their contributions to getting the university this far and we thank our juniors and sophomores for their patience,” said Susan Lantz, vice president for student life. “We are now at a pivotal moment as we have all of our students on campus. We ask that everyone continue to be part of the university’s successful trend so that together we can complete the semester on campus.”

On-campus instruction ends Friday, November 20, at which time students will depart campus until the spring semester. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning November 30. Finals will be administered remotely beginning on December 7.