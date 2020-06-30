Selinsgrove -- Due to restrictions on public gatherings of over 250 people, Susquehanna University has once again postpone the Class of 2020 on-campus Commencement ceremony, which was planned for August 9.

“We were in constant contact with state officials in the weeks and days leading up to this difficult decision in hope that we would be able to move forward with our planned August 9 commencement ceremony,” said University President Jonathan D. Green.

“Unfortunately, we have no assurances that the restriction on large gatherings will be lifted in time for us to celebrate the Class of 2020 in August, and so we made the disappointing decision to again delay our in-person ceremony,” continued Green.

University administrators will continue to work with student leadership from the Class of 2020 as they develop future plans to celebrate Susquehanna’s graduated seniors.

“Our seniors have faced extraordinary challenges as they completed their final semester at Susquehanna and prepared to embark upon their professional futures, yet they have prevailed in the face of global disruption,” Green said. “This is not the outcome that any of us hoped for, but we look forward to the day when we can celebrate these exceptional students and all that they have overcome.”

In lieu of the originally scheduled May 13 commencement ceremony, the university presented a digital conferring of degrees on 497 students at the close of its 162nd academic year.

President Green was joined by members of the faculty who recorded themselves congratulating the graduates.