Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University has started to distribute one-time emergency student aid grants through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). 1,880 students - 88% of SU's total enrollment - are eligible to receive part of the $1,095,606 student aid portion of the CRRSAA.

The CRRSAA funding matches the total amount of CARES Act funding the University provided to its students last spring.

Disbursement is based on each student's 2020-2021 FAFSA and will range from $200 to $1,280 per student.

“Susquehanna is committed to helping our students overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented,” said University President Jonathan Green. “We remain grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Education and in the U.S. Congress for supporting us in this mission by making these grants available to our students.”

Funds will be given as direct payments to students for emergency costs such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare, or childcare. Eligible students do not need to take any action to receive funds; students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive the grants electronically. Other students will receive a check mailed to the address that the University has on file.

CRRSAA was authorized by Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The CRRSAA created two separate formula-based grants for colleges and universities: one portion for the direct aid to students (at least equal to the amount institutions spent on student grants as required under the CARES Act) and the other focused on supporting institutional costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last year, Susquehanna refunded approximately $8.5 million to its students for unused, prorated housing and meal plan payments.

The University continues to allow student employees who have chosen to study remotely to continue their campus employment if their tasks can be completed from afar, providing them continued financial support and professional experiences. Susquehanna has also loaned laptops and provided other technology to support students unable to access technology for remote learning.

The University has created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of students with demonstrated financial need, including international students and others who are not eligible to receive CRRSAA funds.