Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna University has announced plans for students to return to on-campus instruction for the fall 2020 semester.

“We are prepared to welcome our students this fall to a transformative experience that maintains safe physical distance, face coverings in public spaces, greatly enhanced health and hygiene practices across campus and, when needed, the flexibility for remote instruction for faculty and students,” said University President Jonathan D. Green.

The university has implemented procedures to accommodate a residential learning environment during the global health pandemic. University administrators will continue to monitor health and safety factors on and off campus to determine if the university will need to make adjustments in the future.

“Our students are returning to campus from a world in greater disruption than they — and frankly, most of us — have ever experienced,” Green said. “The pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement, widespread economic and social uncertainty and what bodes to be an especially contentious election year have presented us with remarkable uncertainty. These are the kinds of complex issues a liberal arts education is designed to address. Providing a safe environment and a dynamic intellectual community to help students process the complex variables we face is our institutional calling.”

Classes are scheduled to resume on Susquehanna’s campus Monday, Aug. 24.