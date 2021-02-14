Lock Haven, Pa. – If COVID cases continue to stay low in the nursing home and Clinton County, Susque-View Home plans to begin reopening on Monday, March 1.

"Reopening means we will finally allow face-to-face window visits again," Susque-View Home Administrator Jamie Aurand said Friday.

No positive COVID-19 cases were detected during testing on Feb. 4 and 8, and Clinton County's positivity rate dropped below the 10% threshold, according to Aurand.

"According to Department of Health guidelines, we must continue our current testing procedures for at least two more weeks after the community positivity rate drops below 10%," Aurand said.

Employees will be tested twice weekly and residents will be tested once per week through the end of February.

"If things continue to go well, meaning the county positivity rate stays low and we do not have a significant outbreak we will be able to begin reopening on Monday, March 1," Aurand said.

The facility's face-to-face visiting hours will be:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Visits will be limited to one per week per resident. There is a maximum of four visitors per resident per visit. Visits will be limited to 20 minutes to ensure adequate time between visits for sanitation and screening of visitors, Aurand said.

To schedule a visit, face-to-face, window or virtual visit, please call 570-893- 5941.

Updates are available via the Susque-View Hotline at 570-893-5941 and the Susque-View Facebook Page.