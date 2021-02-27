Lock Haven, Pa. – Plans to resume face-to-face visits at Susque-View Home had to be postponed because a COVID-19 case was detected among staff, Susque-View Administrator Jamie Aurand said in a Feb. 24 press release.

The case was detected as a result of Monday's testing.

"The Department of Health defines an outbreak as one positive test result of a resident or staff member," Aurand said.

The DOH guidelines prohibit the facility from reopening for face-to-face visits until there are no positive tests among residents or staff for at least 14 days.

"We have discussed our options and unfortunately a tent visit is still considered a face to face visit and this would not be in accordance with the guidelines that we must follow," Aurand said.

Virtual visits are still available via FaceTime and Skype and can be scheduled by calling 570-893-5941. Updates on the nursing home's COVID-19 situation are available via the Susque-View Hotline at 570-893-5841 and Susque-View's Facebook page.

"With most residents and staff now fully vaccinated, we are hopeful we can get through a couple weeks with no positive tests very soon," Aurand said. "We know this has been very stressful for residents and their families."

Aurand thanked the community for being understanding and supportive.

"Our overall goal remains to keep our residents as safe as possible and this continues to be our priority," she said.

