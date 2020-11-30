Lock Haven, Pa. – Susque-View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently reported that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples were collected on Monday and Tuesday, Susque-View Administrator Jamie Aurand wrote in a Nov. 27 press release.

"At this time of giving thanks we are thankful that all other test results were negative," Aurand said. "We're very thankful that thus far we have been able to avoid an outbreak among the residents."

Virtual visits via Skype are available but the positive results will delay reopening to face-to-face and window visits, Aurand indicated.

"We're also thankful that you have been so patient and supportive. Now that we are in the holiday season, I'm sure it's even more stressful to not be able to spend time with your loved ones," Aurand said.

The Susque-View Home maintains a COVID-19 Hotline at 570-893-5841, and posts updated information via its Facebook page.