Philadelphia, Pa. — No matter how much parents try to keep their problems a secret from their children, kids are perceptive. A new study has shown that adolescents understand their parents' financial problems caused by the COVID pandemic, and it takes a toll on their mental health.

"People often think children do not feel or understand financial stress, but this study shows not only that they do, but that this stress also takes a toll on their mental health," said senior author Ran Barzilay, MD, PhD, child psychiatrist.

Dr. Barzilay is one of the researchers and authors involved in a research study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas on November 15.

Though the mental health effects were most pronounced in low-income children, all income groups that experienced financial strain due to loss of income showed some negative impact.

The problem isn't constrained to the limits of the pandemic, however; inflation and other economic factors are likely to have the same impacts on adolescents' mental health.

Dr. Barzilay added: "Given the strain inflation is likely placing on families' finances, our findings underscore that financial stress is a key risk factor for adolescent mental health during economic crises and that addressing this stress is important given the current global youth mental health crisis."

A previous study showed an obvious link between pandemic-associated income loss and depressive symptoms in adults, but there was previously little data about the impact on financial stress on children's mental health. To better understand youth mental health crises in general and possible causes of mental health problems, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) researchers used data from 9,720 adolescents.

The subjects of the study were participating in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, a sample of U.S. children between the ages of 11 and 14. The study linking financial strain to depressive symptoms in children was conducted between May 2020 and May 2021. All participants' data included pre-pandemic household incomes and mental health information.

The researchers found that adolescents whose families lost wages due to the pandemic were more likely to be Black (19.5% vs. 12.2%), Hispanic (22.0% vs. 12.9%), and below the poverty line (15.2% vs. 4.2%) than those who did not. Those groups also expressed greater levels of stress about the financial impacts of the pandemic. Both pandemic-related wage loss and financial stress were more prevalent among youth with lower pre-pandemic household income – in other words, the poor were more likely to become poorer, with greater negative impacts on mental health.

Children from families who lost wages regardless of pre-pandemic income reported more depressive symptoms and stress compared to those who did not lose wages. The association between financial problems and depressive symptoms was significant when compared to pre-pandemic mental health.

In addition to establishing a clear link between financial family stress and depressive symptoms, the researchers wanted to understand how wage loss - regardless of reason - contributes to poor mental health in children. The researchers analyzed longitudinal data to identify factors that contribute to the development of wage-loss-related depressive symptoms.

The study found that several factors contribute to children's mental health struggles including subjective financial stress and family conflict - a complex network of indirect damage.

"Although this research focused specifically on pandemic-related wage loss, we suspect financial strain is a broader mental health risk factor for children and adolescents that is relevant during any time of economic uncertainty," Dr. Barzilay said. "Future studies should look at targeting youth's financial stress and family conflict to ease the mental health impact of difficult financial circumstances."

The study is available to view online.

