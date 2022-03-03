South Williamsport, Pa. -- On Saturday, March 5, a drive-through clinic at the STEP RiverWalk Center in South Williamsport will distribute vaccines, boosters, N95 masks, and at-home test kits from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Vaccination is not required to receive at-home test kits or N95 masks, which are available while supplies last.

The clinic is being offered in coordination with Let’s End COVID! Thanks to the Lycoming County United Way, gift cards are available upon completion of the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The STEP RiverWalk Center is located at 423 East Central Avenue, South Williamsport. For more information about the clinic, call River Valley Health & Dental at (570) 567-5400 or visit rivervalleyhealthanddental.org.



