Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,650 licensed liquor establishments from Monday, July 27 through Tuesday, July 28 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.
Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued one notice of violation and 26 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement | July 27-28, 2020
|ENFORCEMENT OFFICE
|TOTAL LICENSEE CHECKS
|WARNINGS RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS
|NOTICES OF VIOLATION RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS
|1-Philadelphia
|419
|4
|1
|2-Wilkes-Barre
|215
|1
|0
|3-Harrisburg
|37
|4
|0
|4-Pittsburgh
|333
|9
|0
|5-Altoona
|74
|0
|0
|6-Williamsport
|63
|4
|0
|7-Punxsutawney
|81
|0
|0
|8-Erie
|95
|2
|0
|9-Allentown
|333
|2
|0
|TOTALS
|1,650
|26
|1
Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment's liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.