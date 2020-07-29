Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,650 licensed liquor establishments from Monday, July 27 through Tuesday, July 28 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued one notice of violation and 26 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement | July 27-28, 2020