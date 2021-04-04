Harrisburg, Pa. – Looking for something to do this spring? We have good news for you!

Beginning Sunday, April 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will resume outdoor programming at state parks and expand occupancy limits within state park and forest buildings.

The loosened restrictions include:

Outdoor program limit increased to 40 participants; masks and social distancing still required

Visitor center exhibit halls, interpretive areas, and theaters will open with a 75% capacity allowance; masks and social distancing required

Volunteer workdays resume with 40 participant limit

Virtual and self-guided programs will continue

More details about restrictions that have been lifted or modified are available here.

The Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission (PHMC) will resume welcoming visitors to state-owned historic sites and museums beginning Friday, April 30 with reduced hours. Check your historic site or museum's website or social media page to confirm that it will be open for your visit.

All visitors, volunteers, and staff must wear a face mask when entering and visiting sites and while near others on the grounds. Social distancing of at least six feet from anyone who is not a member of the same household is required. Capacity will be limited, and handwashing and sanitizing stations will be available for those entering or leaving sites.