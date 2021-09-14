Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Sept. 10, the Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced a collaborative effort to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five state parks throughout September.

The first clinic took place on Sept. 11 at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County.

Future clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and times:

Shikellamy State Park: Saturday, Sept. 18

Codorus State Park: Sunday, Sept. 19

Keystone State Park: Saturday, Sept. 25

Nockamixon State Park: Saturday, Sept. 25

The parks were selected because of their popularity and good vehicle access, adequate outdoor space, and easy pedestrian access.

“The Department of Health is partnering with many organizations and entities to make it a priority to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.

“Today, we can add several state parks to that list for increased vaccination opportunities to meet people where they are. If you have already been vaccinated, thank you for taking the step to protect yourself, your loved ones, and all those around you from COVID-19. If you have not yet done so, take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at the five state parks across the commonwealth.”

The clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who receive a Pfizer shot, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center closest to the recipient's residence. Those due for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine may get their second shot at a state park clinic.

The vaccine is offered at no cost. Identification and insurance are preferred, but not required. Those attending the vaccine clinic will be asked relevant health questions and must sign a consent form.

“DCNR is proud to partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination rate,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The outdoors have been important in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health, and these vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people get through this pandemic.”