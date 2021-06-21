Harrisburg, Pa. - On June 17, Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson hosted a panel discussion about vaccine safety for teens and young adults.

The panel was the fifth in a series of events seeking to provide relevant, accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and address questions from concerned citizens.

The panel was joined by teen and young adult advocates including Ramir Burks, a Clarion University student; Mitchell Howard, recent South Fayette High School graduate; Kendell Dixon, Abington Friends School student; Angely Keosann, Philly Teen VAXX Ambassador; and Nina Dilworth, Philly Teen VAXX Ambassador.

“Pennsylvania is shaped by the strength and character of extraordinary young people like the advocates who participated in today’s conversation,” said First Lady Frances Wolf.

“We are inspired by their dedication to the health and well-being of their communities, and we stand by them in encouraging all of our neighbors to do their research and get vaccinated," Mrs. Wolf added.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they’re our best protection from the virus,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.

“Currently, everyone 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s important that everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet, such as children under the age of 12. We must continue to wear our masks and take precautions to keep each other safe—we have the power to end this pandemic," said Johnson

COVID-19 vaccines are free to all Americans, safe, reliable, and accessible, and youths as young as 12 years are eligible to be vaccinated. Spanish-speaking citizens have also been included in the process.