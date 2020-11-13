Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) temporarily expanded its ability to backdate Unemployment Compensation (UC) claims from six weeks to up to 52 weeks.

The change is intended to allow L&I staff to assist claimants who attempted to file UC claims during the first weeks of the pandemic but needed assistance and were unable to reach a staff member due to the sudden surge in claims.

According to L&I, the temporary change will simplify the process for backdating and allow for more approvals at a faster pace.

Claimants seeking to file a backdated claim should email uchelp@pa.gov with the subject line “Back Date Request.” The email should include the exact date they were separated from their employer and any relevant information about the separation for the additional weeks the claimant wishes to claim.

Due to the anticipated high volume of initial backdating requests, claimants may experience a delay in receiving a response. Claimants should send only one email request as they will be processed as fast as possible and multiple requests will only delay UC’s ability to process in a timely manner.

Additional information is available at uc.pa.gov.