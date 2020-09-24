Milton, Pa. – A report filed by the Department of Health (DOH) details the deadly mishandling of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center which led to the deaths of 33 residents.

The outbreak at the facility began early August. The first case was detected Aug. 3 and by Aug. 20, the center had 113 positives and 13 deaths, prompting state officials from the Department of Health to intervene and deploy the National Guard to manage the situation.

The DOH's report states that the facility "failed to have sufficient nursing staff, with the appropriate competencies and skills sets, to provide nursing and related services to assure resident safety and attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident on one of two nursing units (West)."

Four employees, who were in direct contact with the residents, continued to work after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the report. The symptoms started July 25, just over a week before the first case was officially declared at the facility.

According to the report, the facility did not notify the DOH that they had employees who were continuing to work while sick until Aug. 7.

The lack of staff had a trickle-down effect which impacted every aspect of the patient's care and safety.

On Aug. 17, an interview with nurse aid in the report details that "all residents currently on the unit had the diagnosis of positive COVID-19, many were complaining that they were too ill to eat and needed prompting to consume food and/or fluids, and several were unable to be transferred out of bed to a chair without ongoing supervision." However, without a proper number of staff, many of the residents waited hours for assistance with basic things like eating, going to the bathroom, or getting out of bed, according to the report.

One resident "revealed that she intended to get out of bed before lunch" at 10:13 a.m. Over two hours later, at 12:33 p.m., the resident was still in bed and had her "lunch tray delivered while her breakfast tray remained on her overbed table."

Residents in the nursing home also went without room assignments and were forced to stand in hallways while employees were "assigned two tasks at a time: assist residents with lunch meal trays and make beds on her hallway."

According to the report, after housekeeping notified two employees that "they needed to make the beds in two resident rooms in order to complete the transfers of the two residents from the East unit to the West unit" those two employees "indicated that the rooms did not appear cleaned by housekeeping following the deaths of the previous residents in those rooms; therefore, they would not make the beds or place those residents in those rooms."

In addition, the facility did not provide staff members with proper PPE equipment.

When the DOH inspectors walked through the facility, they found that isolation gowns were "hung on resident doors" and an employee stated that "she did not know if they gowns were clean or had been used."

Additionally, there was no hand sanitizer, sanitary disposal areas, nor were mask and face shields made available to the staff, and the hand-washing sink did not have paper towels, states the report.

The facility also failed to provide proper communications about the ongoing infection to the "residents, their representatives, and families" after positive cases among the staff occurred.

The initial communications sent to families of the residents regarding the outbreak stated that positive cases had occurred among the "residents," but did not mention that there were positive cases among the staff, as well. This was corrected in a later communication, states the DOH report.

To manage the situation and ensure the health of safety of residents, the DOH provided additional staff and nursing support from "sister facilities, staff agencies" as well as the National Guard. The DOH also implemented new trainings for current and new staff on proper care and safety procedures. Additionally, weekly interviews with residents are conducted to assess their health and well-being and ensure they are receiving proper care.