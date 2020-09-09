To keep fans and participants updated Northcentralpa.com and NCPA sports will be working together to keep a list of postponed and canceled sporting events in the region.
This list is current through 9/9.
Football
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel postponed
Loyalsock at Warrior Run postponed
Bloomsburg at Hughesville moved to Saturday 9/10
Muncy at South Williamsport postponed
South Williamsport has cancelled the first two weeks of football
Loyalsock football has postponed its football season for two weeks
Southern Columbia at North Penn/Mansfield scrimmage canceled
Tennis
Lewisburg at South Williamsport postponed