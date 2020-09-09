Joeb Schurer Loyalsock.JPG

To keep fans and participants updated Northcentralpa.com and NCPA sports will be working together to keep a list of postponed and canceled sporting events in the region. 

This list is current through 9/9. 

Football

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel postponed

Loyalsock at Warrior Run postponed

Bloomsburg at Hughesville moved to Saturday 9/10

Muncy at South Williamsport postponed 

South Williamsport has cancelled the first two weeks of football  

Loyalsock football has postponed its football season for two weeks 

Southern Columbia at North Penn/Mansfield scrimmage canceled 

Tennis

Lewisburg at South Williamsport postponed

