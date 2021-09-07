Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now Blossburg, Pa. -- The Southern Tioga School District once again sent an automated message to parents who have children in one of the kindergarten classrooms at Blossburg Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

The automated message involved the same kindergarten classroom that was put in remote learning last week. The school has extended remote learning for that class for another week. Students are expected to return to school by Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, if all goes well.

FNN has received word from parents that there Covid cases reported at numerous schools, (all schools probably). FNN knows Blossburg Elementary has growing number of cases, Liberty schools have cases in each school, there are cases at North Penn-Mansfield High, cases at Warren L. Miller Elementary School, cases at Northern Tioga Schools with R. B. Walter Elementary School doing all remote learning for a time. Williamson High School has several cases, as well as, schools in Wellsboro and at the Galeton Schools.

Students returning to class on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, will need to mask up to help slow or stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



