Mifflinburg, Pa. — According to a Facebook post made by the Miffinburg School District on Nov. 24, some schools in the district will transition to remote learning on Dec. 1.

Elementary and Intermediate schools will continue to operate with in person instruction, according to the release. The High School and Middle Schools will transition to remote learning.

According to the Facebook post, a bus driving, a support staff member, and one staff member at the high school allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. The post also said everyone who meets the Department of Health’s criteria for exposure had been informed they will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Daniel R. Lichtel said, “This is not the same situation we had this past spring when we closed schools to comply with a stay-at-home order. We will plan to continue some activities at the schools during this period of remote learning.”

According to the statement there will be updates regarding meal availability, IEP accommodations, and extracurricular activities.