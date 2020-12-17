Sixteen hospitals in Pennsylvania have received 1,205 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Another 97,500 doses are on their way and are not reported to be held up by the record snowfall that areas of the state saw Wednesday into Thursday.

The state has reported zero serious side effects from the 1,205 doses given so far, according to Dr. Levine. General malaise or fatigue, pain at the injection site, and a slight fever are typical, and those receiving the vaccine are told to expect a day or two recovery time.

A campaign to help gain confidence has launched, featuring livestreamed vaccinations at hospitals, like UPMC in Pittsburgh, where the first five healthcare workers to receive the vaccine did it live and answered questions following the historic event.

Public figures, like 87-year-old actor Ian McKellan are telling their stories. McKellan told USA Today he has "no hesitation in recommending it."

The state is working closely with the the federal government, coordinating with "Operation Warp Speed" daily, said Dr. Levine, dubbed "warp speed" because of the rapid pace at which development, FDA approval, manufacture, and distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has happened.

“Each day, hospitals will be shipped vaccine directly from Pfizer and will begin administering it to health care workers at the hospital,” Dr. Levine said. “The 87 hospitals receiving shipments this week enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. The federal government has determined the amount of vaccine and when the vaccine is distributed. Hospitals receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine must be able to handle the ultra-low temperature storage requirements.”

Locally, UPMC Susquehanna has yet to receive a shipment of the vaccine, but has a plan in place for vaccinating front-line workers as soon as it arrives, according to spokesperson Tyler Wagner.