Williamsport --  the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program is making available an additional $150,000 for a second round of funding assistance for small businesses that have not previously applied. The $150,000 will be matched with another $50,000 by the Chamber.

The Grand & Loan program will be operated similarly to the first round of funding, with $100,000 available for grants and $100,000 available for loans.

The application is now available at www.williamsport.org under the header COVID-19 Useful Links. Applications must be submitted by July 1. Award notifications will be made by July 24.

Small businesses with annual revenue not exceeding $3,000,000 are eligible to apply. The money will be made available in a combination of grants and loans, with grants not exceeding $2,000 and total assistance to a business not exceeding $4,000.

The loans will be for two years from signing and will be at 0% interest. Loan payments will begin six months from the loan origination date. Businesses must be located in Lycoming County.

Businesses can use the funds for operational expenses including supplies/inventory, rent, utility bills, etc. as well as advertising, marketing, consulting, and training. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses. Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete. Note that businesses applying do not need to be a Chamber of Commerce member and will not be expected to join should funding assistance be provided.

The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has announced the first set of grants and loans awarded to local small businesses through the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program.

The pool of $200,000 in funds was provided in part by the COVID-19 United Community Fund and Chamber. The Chamber received 93 applications for funding, and 89 businesses received assistance. 

Businesses that have received grants or loans:

  • A Water Odyssey Scuba, Inc. - $800 grant
  • ACME BBQ - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Alabaster - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Amber Rose Bridal - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Aquarius Pool & Patio - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Backhouse Cafe - $1,700 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Barrel 135 - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
  • BCS Property Solutions - $2,000 loan
  • Boom City Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Bullfrog Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Casale's Sub Shop - $1,500 grant
  • Center for Body Balance - $500 grant
  • Concepts Design - $400 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Crown Fried Chicken - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Cupps Vacuum Center - $700 grant; $1,750 loan
  • Fitness Factory - $1,000 grant
  • Gustonian Gifts - $1,300 grant
  • Harding Construction - $1,750 loan
  • Hotel Kast - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Julie's Coffee - $1,800 grant
  • Le Chocolat - $1,800 grant
  • Long Island Pizza - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • M and S Contracting - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Morrone's Lounge and Cafe - $1,500 grant
  • Nik's Goldsmith - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Otto Bookstore - $2,000 grant
  • Overhead Door Co. of Lycoming County - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Finish Line Cafe - $1,200 grant
  • Rogers Uniform - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Salon Magnolias - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Sprinkled Sweet - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
  • The Barn Fabrics, J. Golbitz & Son, Inc. - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan
  • The Olive Tree - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Vanish Tattoo Removal, Inc. - $800 grant
  • Vinnie's Italian Eatery - $1,800 grant
  • Williamsport Crosscutters - $1,100 grant
  • Wine & Design - $900 grant
  • A-1 Portable Toilets - $1,800 grant; $1,000 loan
  • Any Event Party Rentals - $1,600 grant
  • Berger's Greenhouse - $600 grant
  • Brennan's Coffee & Deli - $1,000 grant
  • Brown's Landscape & Nursery - $900 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Centered Earth Studio & Gallery - $600 grant
  • Central PA Tennis Center - $1,200 grant
  • Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc. - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Clarkson Chromatology Products - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Country Fork Restaurant - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
  • D&K's Studio of Dance - $400 grant
  • DeWald Chiropractic - $900 grant
  • Gingersnap - $500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Grand Rental Station - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Grim's Diner - $1,400 grant
  • Hair Gallery - $900 grant
  • Hairs Looking At You - $1,800 grant
  • Haywoods Bar & Grill - $2,000 grant
  • Holistic Health Center - $600 grant
  • Hotel Manor - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • It's My Party Store - $400 grant
  • Jessica's House of Hair - $800 grant
  • Joe Caschera, CPA - $1,750 loan
  • Kramer Farms, Inc. - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
  • LaChic Total Image Salon, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Lycoming Digital Copier Co. - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Lycoming Lawn and Garden LLC - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Massage by Cindae Wilson - $400 grant
  • Mel's Deli & Cafe - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Marco's Pizza - $2,000 loan
  • Morgenfruh Enterprises LLC - $400 grant; $1,750 loan
  • Musselman's Golf - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • P&P Plumbing and Heating - $600 grant
  • R.A. Time Capsule Quality Watch and Clock Repair - $2,000 loan
  • Rock Solid Designs - $400 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Sunshine 6 Pack & Subs - $1,600 grant
  • Susquehanna Valley Vein Center - $700 grant
  • Teamwork Graphics, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Thad's Place - $1,100 grant
  • The Hideaway Day Spa - $600
  • The Shore Diner - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Tiadaghton Inn - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
  • TLC Fitness - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Treasurer Castle - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Welshans Custom Butchering and Processing - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
  • Whitesel Stained Glass - $500 grant; $2,000 loan
  • World Travel International Inc. - $1,300 grant
  • You Can Do It Dance & Fitness - $500 grant

Call (570) 326-1971 with any questions.

