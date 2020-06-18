Williamsport -- the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program is making available an additional $150,000 for a second round of funding assistance for small businesses that have not previously applied. The $150,000 will be matched with another $50,000 by the Chamber.
The Grand & Loan program will be operated similarly to the first round of funding, with $100,000 available for grants and $100,000 available for loans.
The application is now available at www.williamsport.org under the header COVID-19 Useful Links. Applications must be submitted by July 1. Award notifications will be made by July 24.
Small businesses with annual revenue not exceeding $3,000,000 are eligible to apply. The money will be made available in a combination of grants and loans, with grants not exceeding $2,000 and total assistance to a business not exceeding $4,000.
The loans will be for two years from signing and will be at 0% interest. Loan payments will begin six months from the loan origination date. Businesses must be located in Lycoming County.
Businesses can use the funds for operational expenses including supplies/inventory, rent, utility bills, etc. as well as advertising, marketing, consulting, and training. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses. Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete. Note that businesses applying do not need to be a Chamber of Commerce member and will not be expected to join should funding assistance be provided.
The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has announced the first set of grants and loans awarded to local small businesses through the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program.
The pool of $200,000 in funds was provided in part by the COVID-19 United Community Fund and Chamber. The Chamber received 93 applications for funding, and 89 businesses received assistance.
Businesses that have received grants or loans:
- A Water Odyssey Scuba, Inc. - $800 grant
- ACME BBQ - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan
- Alabaster - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
- Amber Rose Bridal - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
- Aquarius Pool & Patio - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
- Backhouse Cafe - $1,700 grant; $2,000 loan
- Barrel 135 - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
- BCS Property Solutions - $2,000 loan
- Boom City Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Bullfrog Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Casale's Sub Shop - $1,500 grant
- Center for Body Balance - $500 grant
- Concepts Design - $400 grant; $2,000 loan
- Crown Fried Chicken - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
- Cupps Vacuum Center - $700 grant; $1,750 loan
- Fitness Factory - $1,000 grant
- Gustonian Gifts - $1,300 grant
- Harding Construction - $1,750 loan
- Hotel Kast - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan
- Julie's Coffee - $1,800 grant
- Le Chocolat - $1,800 grant
- Long Island Pizza - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
- M and S Contracting - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
- Morrone's Lounge and Cafe - $1,500 grant
- Nik's Goldsmith - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Otto Bookstore - $2,000 grant
- Overhead Door Co. of Lycoming County - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan
- Finish Line Cafe - $1,200 grant
- Rogers Uniform - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Salon Magnolias - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Sprinkled Sweet - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
- The Barn Fabrics, J. Golbitz & Son, Inc. - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan
- The Olive Tree - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
- Vanish Tattoo Removal, Inc. - $800 grant
- Vinnie's Italian Eatery - $1,800 grant
- Williamsport Crosscutters - $1,100 grant
- Wine & Design - $900 grant
- A-1 Portable Toilets - $1,800 grant; $1,000 loan
- Any Event Party Rentals - $1,600 grant
- Berger's Greenhouse - $600 grant
- Brennan's Coffee & Deli - $1,000 grant
- Brown's Landscape & Nursery - $900 grant; $2,000 loan
- Centered Earth Studio & Gallery - $600 grant
- Central PA Tennis Center - $1,200 grant
- Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc. - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
- Clarkson Chromatology Products - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
- Country Fork Restaurant - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan
- D&K's Studio of Dance - $400 grant
- DeWald Chiropractic - $900 grant
- Gingersnap - $500 grant; $2,000 loan
- Grand Rental Station - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan
- Grim's Diner - $1,400 grant
- Hair Gallery - $900 grant
- Hairs Looking At You - $1,800 grant
- Haywoods Bar & Grill - $2,000 grant
- Holistic Health Center - $600 grant
- Hotel Manor - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- It's My Party Store - $400 grant
- Jessica's House of Hair - $800 grant
- Joe Caschera, CPA - $1,750 loan
- Kramer Farms, Inc. - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
- LaChic Total Image Salon, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
- Lycoming Digital Copier Co. - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
- Lycoming Lawn and Garden LLC - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
- Massage by Cindae Wilson - $400 grant
- Mel's Deli & Cafe - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan
- Marco's Pizza - $2,000 loan
- Morgenfruh Enterprises LLC - $400 grant; $1,750 loan
- Musselman's Golf - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
- P&P Plumbing and Heating - $600 grant
- R.A. Time Capsule Quality Watch and Clock Repair - $2,000 loan
- Rock Solid Designs - $400 grant; $2,000 loan
- Sunshine 6 Pack & Subs - $1,600 grant
- Susquehanna Valley Vein Center - $700 grant
- Teamwork Graphics, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan
- Thad's Place - $1,100 grant
- The Hideaway Day Spa - $600
- The Shore Diner - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan
- Tiadaghton Inn - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan
- TLC Fitness - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan
- Treasurer Castle - $800 grant; $2,000 loan
- Welshans Custom Butchering and Processing - $700 grant; $2,000 loan
- Whitesel Stained Glass - $500 grant; $2,000 loan
- World Travel International Inc. - $1,300 grant
- You Can Do It Dance & Fitness - $500 grant
Call (570) 326-1971 with any questions.