Williamsport -- the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program is making available an additional $150,000 for a second round of funding assistance for small businesses that have not previously applied. The $150,000 will be matched with another $50,000 by the Chamber.

The Grand & Loan program will be operated similarly to the first round of funding, with $100,000 available for grants and $100,000 available for loans.

The application is now available at www.williamsport.org under the header COVID-19 Useful Links. Applications must be submitted by July 1. Award notifications will be made by July 24.

Small businesses with annual revenue not exceeding $3,000,000 are eligible to apply. The money will be made available in a combination of grants and loans, with grants not exceeding $2,000 and total assistance to a business not exceeding $4,000.

The loans will be for two years from signing and will be at 0% interest. Loan payments will begin six months from the loan origination date. Businesses must be located in Lycoming County.

Businesses can use the funds for operational expenses including supplies/inventory, rent, utility bills, etc. as well as advertising, marketing, consulting, and training. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses. Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete. Note that businesses applying do not need to be a Chamber of Commerce member and will not be expected to join should funding assistance be provided.

The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has announced the first set of grants and loans awarded to local small businesses through the Lycoming County Small Business Relief Fund Grant & Loan program.

The pool of $200,000 in funds was provided in part by the COVID-19 United Community Fund and Chamber. The Chamber received 93 applications for funding, and 89 businesses received assistance.

Businesses that have received grants or loans:

A Water Odyssey Scuba, Inc. - $800 grant

ACME BBQ - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan

Alabaster - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan

Amber Rose Bridal - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan

Aquarius Pool & Patio - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan

Backhouse Cafe - $1,700 grant; $2,000 loan

Barrel 135 - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan

BCS Property Solutions - $2,000 loan

Boom City Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Bullfrog Brewery - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Casale's Sub Shop - $1,500 grant

Center for Body Balance - $500 grant

Concepts Design - $400 grant; $2,000 loan

Crown Fried Chicken - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan

Cupps Vacuum Center - $700 grant; $1,750 loan

Fitness Factory - $1,000 grant

Gustonian Gifts - $1,300 grant

Harding Construction - $1,750 loan

Hotel Kast - $1,800 grant; $2,000 loan

Julie's Coffee - $1,800 grant

Le Chocolat - $1,800 grant

Long Island Pizza - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan

M and S Contracting - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan

Morrone's Lounge and Cafe - $1,500 grant

Nik's Goldsmith - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Otto Bookstore - $2,000 grant

Overhead Door Co. of Lycoming County - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan

Finish Line Cafe - $1,200 grant

Rogers Uniform - $1,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Salon Magnolias - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Sprinkled Sweet - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan

The Barn Fabrics, J. Golbitz & Son, Inc. - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan

The Olive Tree - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan

Vanish Tattoo Removal, Inc. - $800 grant

Vinnie's Italian Eatery - $1,800 grant

Williamsport Crosscutters - $1,100 grant

Wine & Design - $900 grant

A-1 Portable Toilets - $1,800 grant; $1,000 loan

Any Event Party Rentals - $1,600 grant

Berger's Greenhouse - $600 grant

Brennan's Coffee & Deli - $1,000 grant

Brown's Landscape & Nursery - $900 grant; $2,000 loan

Centered Earth Studio & Gallery - $600 grant

Central PA Tennis Center - $1,200 grant

Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc. - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan

Clarkson Chromatology Products - $700 grant; $2,000 loan

Country Fork Restaurant - $1,900 grant; $2,000 loan

D&K's Studio of Dance - $400 grant

DeWald Chiropractic - $900 grant

Gingersnap - $500 grant; $2,000 loan

Grand Rental Station - $1,300 grant; $2,000 loan

Grim's Diner - $1,400 grant

Hair Gallery - $900 grant

Hairs Looking At You - $1,800 grant

Haywoods Bar & Grill - $2,000 grant

Holistic Health Center - $600 grant

Hotel Manor - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan

It's My Party Store - $400 grant

Jessica's House of Hair - $800 grant

Joe Caschera, CPA - $1,750 loan

Kramer Farms, Inc. - $700 grant; $2,000 loan

LaChic Total Image Salon, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan

Lycoming Digital Copier Co. - $800 grant; $2,000 loan

Lycoming Lawn and Garden LLC - $800 grant; $2,000 loan

Massage by Cindae Wilson - $400 grant

Mel's Deli & Cafe - $1,200 grant; $2,000 loan

Marco's Pizza - $2,000 loan

Morgenfruh Enterprises LLC - $400 grant; $1,750 loan

Musselman's Golf - $800 grant; $2,000 loan

P&P Plumbing and Heating - $600 grant

R.A. Time Capsule Quality Watch and Clock Repair - $2,000 loan

Rock Solid Designs - $400 grant; $2,000 loan

Sunshine 6 Pack & Subs - $1,600 grant

Susquehanna Valley Vein Center - $700 grant

Teamwork Graphics, Inc. - $1,500 grant; $2,000 loan

Thad's Place - $1,100 grant

The Hideaway Day Spa - $600

The Shore Diner - $2,000 grant; $2,000 loan

Tiadaghton Inn - $1,600 grant; $2,000 loan

TLC Fitness - $1,100 grant; $2,000 loan

Treasurer Castle - $800 grant; $2,000 loan

Welshans Custom Butchering and Processing - $700 grant; $2,000 loan

Whitesel Stained Glass - $500 grant; $2,000 loan

World Travel International Inc. - $1,300 grant

You Can Do It Dance & Fitness - $500 grant

Call (570) 326-1971 with any questions.