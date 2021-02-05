Williamsport, Pa. – It is normal to have side effects after receiving any sort of vaccine, including the COVID-19. Side effects, like fatigue and soreness, are signs that the body's immune system is working.

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 are injection site pain, arm soreness, fatigue, fever or feverishness, chills, feeling achey, and headaches. However, doctors have noticed another frequent side effect that is striking similar to a common symptom of breast cancer.

"Some individuals are also experiencing the swelling of their lymph nodes and this is a completely normal immune response – it means your body is building protection against the virus," said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

The swollen lymph nodes, known as axillary adenopathy, are visible in the mammograms of patients who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Mammograms show the lymph nodes located under the arm and swollen lymph nodes can be a symptom of breast cancer.

The swollen lymph nodes associated with the vaccine are occurring on the same side where the individual was vaccinated, Dr. Holly Marshall with University Hospitals told Fox 8 Cleveland. Patients can experience swollen lymph nodes two to four days after receiving the vaccine and they normally decrease in size after two to four weeks, according to Marshall.

Swollen lymph nodes is a completely normal response to the vaccine and a sign that the body is building immunity to the virus. It's important for individuals to communicate their symptoms with their doctor, especially if they are receiving a screening for breast cancer.

"Reported data from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines show they are safe and effective. Serious side effects are rare" said Dr. Dalal. "If you have side effects, you can use ibuprofen or acetaminophen as recommended by your care provider. If you have a sore arm, apply an ice pack to ease the discomfort."

Individuals are advised to contact their doctor if pain or redness at the injection site increases after 24 hours or if symptoms do not dissipate after a few days.