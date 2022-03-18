A new version of Omicron, BA.2 found its way to U.S. shores after emergence in Asia and parts of Europe in late December 2021. As it becomes detected more frequently in the U.S.—now accounting for roughly 23 percent of COVID-19 variants in the U.S. per CDC data—it is time to consider the public health response.

Does this new strain require a different response? We asked a UPMC doctor.

The following replies are from Rutul Dalal, MD, FACP, FIDSA, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa.

How is UPMC responding to the BA.2 subvariant?

New variants aren’t unexpected, and this certainly won’t be the last one.

Known as “stealth” omicron, BA.2 seems to spread more easily than the original omicron variant. The original omicron variant is still dominant across the United States, and UPMC will be ready when if it should come to the region.

If BA.2 becomes the dominant strain in our regions, UPMC does have a new monoclonal antibody treatment, bebtelovimab, as an option we could pivot to. While we await further clinical data on bebtelovimab, UPMC has an adequate supply of sotrovimab to treat those in our communities who are most likely to have severe outcomes from COVID-19.

How does UPMC anticipate the impact of BA.2 on hospitalizations and deaths? Will the country continue to see a decline in cases, despite the emergence of BA.2?

Data suggests that there's no more increased disease severity with BA.2 but there may be a little bit more of a transmission advantage.

Omicron had a high transmission rate which may have helped health systems prepare for future variants. As we’ve seen Omicron spread and start to decline, we’re also seeing that most of the population is either vaccinated or has been infected, and there’s a high change that cross-immunity between variants, and in this case a subvariant, will occur.

We do not know for sure what future variants will look like as they spread around the world. The data is suggesting that it is likely that this subvariant could extend our tail, meaning it might slow down the decrease in cases. But we’re hopeful that it will not lead to a new wave of cases.

What is the relationship between boosters and variants?

It remains important that people know their risk and take steps to protect themselves like getting vaccinated and staying out of large, indoor crowds.

Vaccinations and boosters remain one of the best ways we can continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Vaccines seem to still prevent severe illness with both BA.1 and BA.2, and infection with the former seems to provide antibodies to fend off the latter. We encourage everyone to stay the course and continue to follow the latest guidance on appropriate vaccination and boosters.

Will we see government request for additional boosters given BA.2 (or other subvariants)?

At this time only 36% of the U.S. has received their two doses of an mRNA vaccine and a booster. We’re still learning about the subvariant, however; there may be the need for another booster, a fourth-dose booster for an individual receiving the mRNA, that could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions. At this time, this fourth booster seems to be something a person can address on a case-by-case basis with their provider.



