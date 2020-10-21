Harrisburg, Pa. — Three area counties have been elevated to a “substantial” COVID-19 rating according to information released by the Department of Health and Education.

Union, Montour, and Bradford have been elevated, which means all schools in those counties have been recommended for remote learning according to the Department of Education’s graphic outlining the three stages of instructional models. Those three stages include low, moderate, and substantial.

As those schools figure out the next steps, both Lewisburg and Danville will discuss instructional models during school board meetings over the next few days.

Williamsport Area School District in Lycoming County, which falls under the moderate category, is currently operating on a hybrid schedule. Parents, however, have requested full in-person learning.

According to the Sun Gazette 1,422 district parents voted in favor of in-person learning in a survey. Only 52 voted in favor of remote learning.

At the WASD School Board meeting on Tuesday night, a motion to return the students to five days a week in-person instruction failed. Four members voted in favor of the measure while four voted against. One member was absent Tuesday evening.

The meeting was the first since the start of the pandemic that attendees could not watch via livestream. In-person attendees were asked to check in for contact tracing purposes and were temperature-screened before being admitted.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf, “Our percent positivity and incidence rate for the Commonwealth both increased again in the midst of our fall resurgence of cases in Pennsylvania. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of Pennsylvanians being united in taking actions to protect ourselves and others, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands, and avoiding large gatherings. Together, Pennsylvanians can work to prevent the spread of the virus.”

As of Thursday, October 15, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 8,723 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 7,398 cases, indicating a 1,325-case increase across the state over the past week.

The statewide percent-positivity went up to 4.3% from 3.9% last week.

There were several counties across the state that saw a percent-positivity reach concerning increases. Locally Montour (5.0%), Tioga (5.5%), Centre (5.6%), and Bradford (8.3%) all saw a bump.

Community transmission

As of last Friday’s data released by the Department of the Education and Health, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Montour, Schuylkill, Union, and Westmoreland counties were in the substantial level of community transmission.

The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.

For the week ending October 15, 10 counties were in the low level of transmission, 46 counties in the moderate level, with 11 with substantial transmission:

Low – Cameron, Clinton, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren

Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Indiana, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Washington, Wayne, Wyoming, York

Substantial – Berks, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Montour, Schuylkill, Union, Westmoreland

Cases among 5-18-year-olds

The Department of Health is providing weekly data on the number of statewide cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,162 total cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Of that total, 991 occurred between October 9 – October 15. For the week of October 2 – October 8, there were 1,004 cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds.

Cases by demographic group is available on the DOH website.