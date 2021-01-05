Can pregnant women get a COVID-19 vaccine? UPMC recently discussed the issue in an article.

Neither the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine has been tested directly in pregnant women but studies are planned.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists indicated that "there are no signals yet identified that would show the vaccines are unsafe for pregnant and lactating women," UPMC said.

The ACOG also noted that pregnant and lactating women have received vaccines for other diseases for many years.

It's still uncertain when members of the general public will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because full vaccine distribution will likely take months, UPMC said.

But some people who are part of a group scheduled to receive a vaccine also might happen to be pregnant – a pregnant health care worker, for example.

"The ACOG recommends pregnant and lactating women should not be withheld from vaccine distribution. They should be free to get a vaccine if they choose," UPMC wrote.