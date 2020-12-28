Shamokin, Pa. – The Shamokin Area School District will be returning to school with an 100% virtual learning model out of an "abundance of caution," according to a statement released by the district's Superintendent Chris Venna.

While Venna stated that the district believes "students are safer in school" the he said switching to virtual learning will allow the district to "better asses our situation and is the appropriate instructional model immediately following the holiday."

Students will return to school using the virtual model on Monday, Jan. 4 until Friday, Jan. 8. As of now, the district hopes to allow students to return to in-person instruction on Monday Jan. 11, however, this decision will be made with the COVID-19 numbers in mind.

"We will continue to evaluate the status of COVID-19 in our community on a daily basis and make our decisions accordingly" said Superintendent Venna in the statement.

Shamokin Area School District, like many school districts in our area, saw an increase in COVID-19 cases among students following Thanksgiving break. By starting the new year remotely, it is possible the district could mitigate post-holiday spread of the virus, which not only protects students and staff but the community as a whole.